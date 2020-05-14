Delhi

Ramdev agrees to remove his tweet against Dabur

He compared prices of same product

Baba Ramdev has agreed before the Delhi High Court to remove a tweet he posted last month in which he had hinted at Dabur India Limited of taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic by charging customers 25% more for its product, ‘chyawanprash’, than those sold by Patanjali.

On April 24, Baba Ramdev had tweeted an image comparing the prices that showed Dabur’s product was sold at ₹325 per kg, while Patanjali sold it at ₹260 per kg.

Allegation

Along with the image, Baba Ramdev had tweeted that people all over the country were vigorously using Ayurvedic chyawanprash and honey to increase their immunity against COVID-19, but some are forgetting their responsibility towards their country and profiteering while taking advantage of the situation.

After Dabur India approached the High Court against the tweet, both Dabur and Baba Ramdev agreed that the matter can be settled on him removing the tweet from his twitter account.

They also agreed that Dabur India will have the right to approach Twitter Inc. for removal of the tweet and “will not claim any damages or any other relief”.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said that Baba Ramdev can tweet the price comparison image of the two products after expunging the portion of the message about others profiteering from the situation.

