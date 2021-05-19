Rain lashes city under ‘weak’ Tauktae impact

Day temperature 16°C below normal

Incessant showers lashed the Capital on Wednesday under the influence of the remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” which is over east Rajasthan interacting with a western disturbance that lies as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu & Kashmir.

The meteorological department, in its bulletin, said moderate rainfall/ thundershower that Delhi is experiencing is “very likely” to decrease from May 20.

The IMD said that Delhi received moderate rainfall on Wednesday with Safdarjung, which is the official weather station of the Capital, receiving 31.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

Weather stations at Palam, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road received 27.8, 25.1 and 30.4 mm respectively.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The rain reduced temperatures drastically, with the maximum settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, which is 16 degrees cooler than normal for this time of the season.

The maximum temperature was the lowest recorded in May since 1951. It was colder than many places in the hills like Dharamshala that recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. While the city received the entire average rainfall for the season in a day, the lockdown ensured that there were no major waterlogging complaints or jams.

The forecast for May 20 reads “generally cloudy sky with very light rain, thundershowers”. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be between 30 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. The sky is forecast to be clear between May 21 and May 23 with the maximum temperature rising steadily to reach 39 degrees Celsius by May 22.