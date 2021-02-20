Rai holds meet with Environment Dept., DPCC

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday held a review meeting with officials of his department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on ways to curb pollution levels in Delhi.

Mr. Rai said that a seven-member committee had been constituted and the government was going to formulate a long-term action plan to control dust pollution.

He said a round table conference will be held on March 4 to consult experts and various organisations will be consulted to formulate an action plan on how to implement the anti-pollution campaign from March to September.

Mr. Rai said direct action will now be taken against officials who are negligent in timely disposal of complaints of pollution in the Green-War room.