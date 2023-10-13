HamberMenu
PWD Minister pulls up officials for delay in construction of flyovers

October 13, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday pulled up officials for the inordinate delay in construction of Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh flyovers, and directed them to complete the projects by January 2024.

She warned the officials of strict action for any further delay, asserting that the projects would help clear vehicular congestion on the Ring Road, an official statement said.

According to official data, around 1.25 lakh vehicles cross the area daily.

The Minister told the officials concerned to increase the number of workers and machinery if needed in order to meet the deadline.

A senior PWD official said the projects were earlier expected to be completed by October. Traffic snarls in the area have delayed the projects, the official said, adding that the flyovers will now be completed by December or early January.

During the inspection, PWD officials told the Minister that most of the work on the Moti Nagar flyover has been completed, with only the installation of steel girders near the Bharat Darshan Park remaining to be done. Similarly, work on the Punjabi Bagh flyover is almost over. The pace of work has slowed down due to the shifting of a power line, the statement said.

