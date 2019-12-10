Puri accuses govt. of not taking responsibility

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday accused the Delhi government of attempting to shirk responsibility in regard to the fire incident in Anaj Mandi.

How could a State government with multiple departments, including fire, industries, power and labour under its jurisdiction “not be responsible at all” for incidents such as Sunday’s, asked the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

He also questioned how it could allow similar conditions continue to prevail in other city markets.

“What happened during the fire tragedy in Delhi is very, very sad. Those responsible for the upkeep of the city's markets need to fulfill their responsibilities. I have been to the incident; power lines are hanging precariously from electricity poles as children play on the street below. There is no need for a blame game but how is it that every time something like this happens and anyone else except the State government is responsible?” he alleged.

Mr. Puri also said the building where the blaze broke out was under the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006, and the file related to the Act was allegedly pending with the government. “Making things free was not the solution,” He added.

In response to this, the government alleged there were “factual inaccuracies and motivated allegations” in the MoHUA's statement regarding the Redevelopment Plan for Special Areas.

“The Minister’s [Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain] office has checked all records and said the Union Ministry’s claim is false and misleading...The file which has been referred to by the Union Ministry was in the office Mr. Jain for less than 24 hours,” the statement said.

Official records

“Official records show this file was received in the Minister’s office on August 26 this year at 12.33 p.m. and the Minister immediately cleared it. After this, it was despatched from his office at 11.56 a.m. on August 27,” the statement by government read.

Meanwhile, Mr. Puri said the MoHUA expected to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “vision” of providing housing to all by 2020. In regard to unauthorised colonies, out of 1,731, the boundaries of 1,300 had been delineated over the last 15 days, Mr. Puri said.

He added that 950 residents have already registered on the portal for the process, which will become functional starting December 16.

“Work has also started in regard to the in-situ rehabilitation of slum clusters; 378 such clusters will be taken up for rehabilitation by the DDA; 32 of these clusters have already been surveyed. Surveys are being conducted in 160 more such clusters. Out of the 32, tenders for the redevelopment of five clusters will be finalised in the next 15 days,” he added.