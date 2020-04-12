‘Provide special allowance to those treating COVID-19 patients’

The Delhi Congress on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighting the problems being faced by doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation staff and COVID-19 patients and demanded that a special allowance be provided to them.

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, in his letter, said that the Delhi Congress has received complaints that medical and non-medical staff engaged in the treatment of COVID 19 patients are facing problems when it comes to accommodation, personal protective equipment and other things.

“At Lok Nayak Hospital, nurses who were asked to quarantine themselves after treating COVID-19 patients have been provided accommodation in the building which houses infected patients as well as those displaying symptoms. Instead of offering single rooms with attached bathrooms to the nurses, who have all been in close contact with COVID-19 patients, the hospital has asked two nurses to share one room,” he said, demanding proper accommodation for them. “Nurses should be provided good-quality accommodation in hotels close to their places of work with food and adequate security as has been provided to doctors,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress also demanded counseling services for COVID-19 patients and those who have been asked to quarantine themselves.