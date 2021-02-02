Protester arrested for attacking CISF officer

The Delhi police on Monday arrested a protester who attacked and injured a Central Industrial Security Force personnel during the Red Fort violence on January 26, said a senior officer.
The officer said that the CISF personnel was deployed at the Red Fort and had tried to stop the accused who was part of the mob that entered the fort.
The accused who attacked the officer with a sword was identified as Aakash Preet from Punjab.
‘Detention rumours’
The police has appealed to the people to not believe in rumours about illegal detention of farmers protesting against the new laws and asserted that the probe is being carried out in a fair and transparent manner.
Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said 44 FIRs have been registered and 122 people arrested till now.
The information about the cases concerned has been updated on the official website of the Delhi Police as per guidelines of the Supreme Court, he said.
The family members of those arrested can also seek information from the police stations concerned. “We appeal to the public to not believe in rumours. Investigation carried out by the Delhi Police is transparent and fair,” Mr. Singhal said.
According to the police, 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day.
