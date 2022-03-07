Prostitution racket busted in Shahdara

Police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer

Five persons, including four women, have been arrested for running a prostitution racket from inside a house in Shahdara’s Dilshad Colony, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the accused man has been identified as Prince (20), a resident of Dilshad Colony, who used to lure customers.

The police said they were informed about a prostitution racket being run in a house in Dilshad Colony, after which a team was formed and an officer posing as a decoy customer was sent to the house, where Prince met him.

“Later, Prince took the decoy customer to the ground floor of the house and introduced him to a lady as head of the racket and told him that she would provide girls to him. Thereafter, the lady showed three girls to him and asked to pay ₹2,000 for the same,” the DCP said.

The decoy customer then signalled the team who raided the house and arrested all five accused. A case under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act 1956 has been registered and further investigation is under way, the police said.