Pro-Khalistan slogans appear at Delhi Metro stations

August 28, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations on Sunday, just days before the G-20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place in the city.

The police said some people wrote “Khalistan referendum zindabad” and “Delhi banega Khalistan” on the walls of the metro stations. A senior officer said the slogans were found at Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stations.

Meanwhile, a purported video by the banned outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ surfaced on social media. In the video, the outfit’s leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, can be heard saying, “G-20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada.”

An officer said, “We are checking the CCTV footage of the metro stations and surrounding areas and are working on multiple leads to pin down the suspects.”