Priyanka calls for Home Minister’s resignation

Wearing black bands in protest and calling for peace in the city, Congress workers led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marched from the AICC headquarters to Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Vadra called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the Central government has failed in its job of providing safety and security to the people of Delhi.

“This is our city and today, our city is burning as people are spreading hate. The Congress helped in the freedom struggle and it is our duty as members of this party to take steps to bring peace and maintain harmony. I request all of you to go home after this march and take steps to spread the message of love and brotherhood,” Ms. Vadra said.

She urged party workers to visit the affected areas and spread the message of brotherhood.

‘Stopped by police’

Ms. Vadra accused the government of having “destroyed” Delhi, where people from across the country come to seek employment. “We wanted to walk till the Home Minister’s house and demand his resignation, but the police stopped us,” she said. She added that the Congress needs to spread the word that politics of violence needs to stop.

Besides Ms. Vadra, other senior leaders who attended the march included Mukul Wasnik, K.C. Venugopal, P.L. Punia, Randeep Surjewala, Rajeev Gowda, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Sushmita Dev, Ajay Maken, Krishna Tirath and Subhash Chopra.