Power discoms issue monsoon advisory

Power discoms have issued a ‘monsoon advisory’ for its consumers to ensure their safety and prevent accidents and outages during the rainy season.
A BSES spokesperson said the monsoon action plan of BYPL and BRPL are in place.
Referring to the advisory, the spokesperson said people should stay away from electrical installation and stop children from playing near them. The main switch should be turned off in case of waterlogging, and earth leakage circuit breaker should be installed, he said.
Helpline numbers 19123, 399 99 707 ( South & West Delhi) and 19122, 399 99 808 (East & Central Delhi) areas have been set up for consumers to report broken cables, poles or exposed wiring, he added.
