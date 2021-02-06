Ponzi scam unearthed, 1 arrested

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man and unearthed a ponzi scheme that duped over hundreds of people on the pretext of high returns, said a senior police officer.
The officer said that the accused has been identified as Sanjeev Upadhyay, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Delhi.
Police said they received more than 130 complaints. The complainants alleged that Sanjeev Upadhyay was running a partnership firm in the name of M/s Great India Expo. He induced them to invest in the firm with 200% assured return on monthly basis. A lot of people fell into his trap and invested their hard earned money in the firm. After collecting a huge amount from the complainants, the accused stopped the payment of monthly returns, shut down the office, switched off his phones and ran away.
During investigation, several bank accounts of the accused/alleged firm were detected, scrutinised and action taken to safeguard the interest of gullible investors. Crores of rupees were withdrawn by the accused by way of numerous self cheques.
Regional Manager, Department of Non Banking Supervision, RBI, confirmed that the alleged firm was not authorised for functioning as NBFC or for collecting money.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath