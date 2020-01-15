Delhi

Police to hold dialogue with protesters

The Delhi Police will hold a dialogue session with residents and traders to initiate the process of clearing the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in Delhi which has been blocked for a month by people protesting against the amended citizenship law, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Delhi High Court directed the police to look into traffic restrictions on the stretch.

“The police has initiated the process of clearing a road at Shaheeen Bagh near Jamia Millia Islamia. The police is following the policy of persuasion rather than force to clear the busy arterial road,” a government official said.

Officials said that the police will talk to the traders’ body, religious leaders and community elders to end the blockade.

Lakhs of coomuters have faced inconvenience due to the closure of the road that links Delhi to Noida.

