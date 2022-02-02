Police step up security outside Shahdara assault victim’s house

We’re being allowed to meet people only after scrutiny: kin

The Delhi police on Tuesday barricaded the street leading to the house of the Shahdara’s sexual assault victim. This comes a day after scores of people from Punjab visited her maternal family on Monday.

Maintain order

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the measure has been taken to maintain law and order in the area.

Speaking to The Hindu, the victim’s 18-year-old sister said that police officers were standing alert outside their house. The family is being allowed to meet other people only after scrutiny, she said.

“The officers are asking for details from anyone who is visiting us. If I have to go out, I am being accompanied by an officer,” she said. “It’s my cousin’s engagement in the evening. I don’t know if I’ll be allowed to go,” she said.

The police on Monday had registered three cases for spreading misinformation about the victim on social media. “Some Twitter handles and a YouTube channel had disclosed her identity which is prohibited by the law,” the DCP had said.

On January 26, the 20year-old victim was sexually assaulted, tonsured, publicly shamed and paraded with a blackened face in a colony in Shahdara.