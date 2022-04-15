Police question three after ‘Bhagwa JNU’ flags put up outside university

‘Flags and banners are put up to target students and push an agenda’, student leader

Delhi Police getting Hindu Sena posters removed near the JNU campus area in New Delhi on Friday | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Three people were questioned by the police after members of the Hindu Sena put up flags and banners near the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The flags and banners, which read ‘Bhagwa [Saffron] JNU’, were later brought down by the police. This comes five days after a clash that broke out between students of the Kaveri hostel on Ram Navami over the issue of non-vegetarian food items being taken off the menu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C. said, “On Friday morning, it was noticed that a few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas of JNU. Those were promptly removed because of the recent incident and suitable legal action is being taken.”

He added that a case under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, was registered. “Factual and scientific evidence were collected and three persons who were involved in the offence were bound down as per legal procedure and the vehicle used in commission of offence was seized,” Mr. Manoj added.

In a case where a person is bound down, they are not booked under any legal provision but are released subject to the condition that they appear before police for further investigation.

Through a statement, the Hindu Sena warned of taking “stringent steps” if there was an “insult to saffron”.

Harendra Sheshma, president, Students’ Federation of India, said such incidents were targeted towards creating an environment of hate.

“The Delhi Police recently installed five-six CCTV cameras at the entrance. However, no arrests have been made till now. What are they waiting for?” asked Mr. Sheshma.

He added, “After the scuffle that broke out on January 5, 2020, and the clashes that broke out on November 15 last year, and the recent incident that took place on April 10, this has been a pattern - these flags and banners are put up to target students and push an agenda.”

N. Sai Balaji, national president, All India Students Association, called the incident “an act of desperation.” He said that Hindu Sena has been polarising students and provoking a certain ideology. “Delhi police should take action and arrest those who are identified,” he added.

On Wednesday, the JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, ordered a proctorial inquiry into the violence that broke out at Kaveri hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.