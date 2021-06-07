Police inform shopkeepers about new guidelines

Markets in city set to open partially from today with COVID regulations in place

As markets are set to open partially from Monday, Delhi Police briefed the shopkeepers and Market Welfare Association (MWA) representatives at various markets across the city on the latest DDMA guidelines.

According to the police, they have been asked to create markings outside their shops and in the market spaces to ensure social distancing, especially among customers.

They need to ensure that customers follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and stand in marked squares or circles outside respective shops. Also, volunteers have been deployed to ensure that shopkeepers and their staff follow the instructions and take necessary precautions.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said: “We have briefed MWAs about using staggered timings for staff and opening shops on an odd-even basis to ensure sufficient distancing among shoppers. We have also encouraged them to put markings for social distancing.”

On Saturday, police personnel deployed at Outer district also distributed free masks. Also, violators were greeted with flowers at picket points to remind them to follow COVID guidelines.

In some areas, the policemen encouraged shopkeepers and individuals to take a COVID pledge to follow the precautions at all times.

South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market, which usually attracts a bigger crowd, will be operational from Tuesday.

“We have held meetings with MWA members. As per DDMA order, we along with MWA members will ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed. At least 20 policemen will be deployed at the Central Market in Lajpat Nagar. Besides this, RWAs volunteers will also be present at the site,” an officer said.

Regular announcements and distribution of pamphlets will be done by the policemen and the MWA.

Another officer said: “Extra pickets are being set up. Also, patrolling will be intensified as the unlocking begins tomorrow [Monday].”

Near liquor shops

In case, the liquor shops witness heavy crowds, extra police teams will be deployed to ensure compliance of DDMA order, he added.

According to police data, a total of 1,22,010 challans were issued during lockdown from April 19 to June 5 of which, 1,02,645 people were prosecuted for mask violation, 17,646 for violating social distancing, 1526 for hold large public gathering or congregation, 72 for spitting, 121 for consumption of liqour, pan or tobacco.