Police bust cybercrime syndicate; four arrested

Four persons were arrested from Rajasthan and Jharkhand for operating a cybercrime syndicate where they used to send fake messages on the pretext of updating KYC of online wallet and duped victims of lakhs of money by posing as wallet executives.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a complaint from one Arvind, who alleged that on January 13, he received a message from a mobile number with a link for KYC of his online wallet. After he clicked on the link and filled the requisite details like the wallet number and password, he received a call from the number mentioned in the message from a person who introduced himself as a wallet executive.

“The accused directed the victim to download AnyDesk app on his mobile phone and to share the code of the application with him,” the DCP said. After sharing the code, the money started deducting from his wallet and bank accounts. He then asked the victim to download the application on his wife’s mobile too and duped her of over ₹10 lakh, the police said.

After a case was lodged, police teams traced the accused, identified as Pintu, Mukesh, Dular and Chetlal, to Jharkhand and Rajasthan, where they were arrested.