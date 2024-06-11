Police bust admission racket in Noida; 6 held

The Noida police have arrested six persons, including two women, for duping students of crores of rupees by guaranteeing them admission to some of the most reputed institutions in the country. A total of 61 post-dated cheques amounting to ₹5.06 crore were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police also said. An FIR has been registered under the IPC sections pertaining to cheating and forgery and several provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to an officer, the accused used social media platforms to target gullible aspirants. “Except for top institutes like the IITs or the IIMs, the members of this gang would assure students of admission to almost all colleges and universities of India across courses,” she said.