GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Police bust admission racket in Noida; 6 held

Published - June 11, 2024 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Noida police have arrested six persons, including two women, for duping students of crores of rupees by guaranteeing them admission to some of the most reputed institutions in the country. A total of 61 post-dated cheques amounting to ₹5.06 crore were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police also said. An FIR has been registered under the IPC sections pertaining to cheating and forgery and several provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to an officer, the accused used social media platforms to target gullible aspirants. “Except for top institutes like the IITs or the IIMs, the members of this gang would assure students of admission to almost all colleges and universities of India across courses,” she said.

Related Topics

College admission / admission/enrollment / universities and colleges / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.