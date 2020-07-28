Police arrest cybercriminals targeting export firms

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi police has busted a gang that stole duty rebate licenses of multiple export firms, officials said on Monday. Seven people have been arrested.
The accused allegedly stole the licenses from the website of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) using fake Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) keys, and then sold them to multiple beneficiaries.
They allegedly made fake DSC keys of over 100 export firms, and licenses worth ₹3.4 crore were siphoned.
The police started a probe after they received complaints last year from four garment export firms.
As per government guidelines, export firms are entitled to certain benefits as incentive to encourage inflow of foreign exchange, these include Duty Draw Back, which is transferred online to the exporter’s account.
The process requires a secret DSC key and is done entirely on DGFT’s website.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said: “One of the accused is a certified chartered accountant... They used fake documents and impersonated company directors to get the keys. They used the keys to log into the DGFT site and generated rebate licenses, which they transferred to fictitious firms and subsequently sold to genuine export-import companies,” he said.
Probe revealed that the DGFT empanelled firms tasked with generating DSC keys were not doing due diligence in respect of document verification of firms applying for the keys, the DCP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath