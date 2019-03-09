PM flags off Red Line extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Delhi Metro’s Red Line extension from Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).

The passenger services on the 9.63-km-long corridor will begin from Saturday 8 a.m. Mr. Modi also took a metro ride from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station to the Kashmere Gate metro station on the Red Line.

Eight stations

The new corridor, which is an extension of the existing Rithala to Dilshad Garden section, has eight stations.

With this new section, entirely elevated, the Delhi Metro forayed into the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time, touching Ghaziabad and Sahibabad. Two metro stations on the Red Line have been renamed in honour of martyrs. “Rajendra Nagar and New Bus Adda stations have been renamed as Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar and Shaheed Sthal [New Bus Adda] respectively,” said an official. The other six stations on the Red Line extension are Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala and Hindon River station. After the opening of this section, the total network of the Delhi Metro now spans 336.6 km with 244 metro stations. The DMRC’s span in UP is now 52.85 km.