Plea seeks improvement of public transport to curb pollution

A petition moved before the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and the State government to improve the public transport system in order to curb air pollution in the city by involving private companies under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Tsunami on Roads, a non-government organisation (NGO), in its petition said that mass public transport systems were the most important and cost-effective means to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion, especially in cities with a population of 50 lakh or more.

It contended that the public transport system could be improved by involving private companies under the CSR initiative. It also suggested to subsidise public transportation.

The NGO also said that vehicular emissions have to be controlled as they are a major contributor — almost 41% — of PM2.5.

It also urged the Delhi High Court to order the authorities to compensate for the damage to the environment caused by fossil fuels.

The High Court has posted the case for hearing on May 10.