Plea alleges pollution by bed factory; report sought

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to furnish a report following a plea alleging sound and air pollution caused by a wooden bed factory in the residential area of R.K. Puram.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the pollution control committee to submit an action-taken report within one month.

“Let the DPCC look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action-taken report in the matter within one month,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea filed by Vijender Singh who sought action against the operation of the unauthorised bed factory in the residential area of Mohammadpur village in R.K. Puram.

The petitioner had alleged that the factory was causing sound and air pollution due to the usage of thinner and other chemicals used for polishing furniture, which, the plea said, is also a threat to the environment.

The NGT added that its order was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action.