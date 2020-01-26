Plea against diesel gensets in Meerut schools

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea which alleged that diesel generators used in Meerut schools were causing air pollution.

‘Report in a month’

Taking note of a report furnished by the District Magistrate in Meerut, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Authorities may take a decision in the light of the observations and if any application for permission is pending, the same may be decided within one month. Further action may be taken for environment protection and a report filed.”

The report by the District administration stated: “The schools mentioned in the report are situated in thickly populated areas and a situation of traffic jams in the area is causing inconvenience to the residents. The noise level from diesel generators is found to be beyond the prescribed limit for the residential area...”

It added that the schools had not obtained requisite approval from the Meerut Development Authority. The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Manoj Chaudhury alleging violation of norms by the L.R.A Kids School, JP Academy School and Little Scholar Colts School.