Last Cape Buffalo in Delhi zoo dead, plastic found in stomach

The Delhi zoo has ordered an inquiry into the death of its last Cape Buffalo from whose stomach a piece of plastic was found. The post-mortem report has mentioned the presence of plastic as one of the four reasons that led to its death.

“An inquiry will be done by A.K. Bhowmik, who was the former joint director of National Zoological Park. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” said R.A. Khan, Curator (Education) of National Zoological Park, commonly known as the Delhi zoo.

Samples of the animal, which died on August 27, has been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly to get more clarity on the cause of death.

The report of the post-mortem done by doctors at the Delhi zoo had mentioned four reasons behind the death — lung tuberculosis lesions, impact due to plastic, heavy stone affecting digestion and senility.

Mr. Khan said that plastic has been banned in the zoo since the early 1990s, but plastic bottles are allowed. Stores inside the zoo also sell water in plastic bottles. According to zoo records, two people have been fined for littering inside the zoo in 2019.

The Hindu accessed a photo of the plastic piece found inside the stomach of the animal. The photo shows an about 5-cm-long piece of a thin plastic. Zoo officials said that it could be part of a plastic bag.

“The incident of plastic found in the stomach of a Cape Buffalo has raised many questions,” said Abhijit Bhawal, who is a veterinary officer at the zoo, in a letter sent to the zoo director Renu Singh on September 1. The letter also mentions “lapses” in cleanliness around enclosures.

Commenting on the incident, animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi said: “There is a complete mismanagement at the zoo and there is corruption too.”

Though Mr. Khan said that the material could be carried to the zoo by birds, other officials said that it could have been blown by the wind.