Plant 50 trees, HC tells power theft accused

The Delhi High Court directed a man to plant 50 trees for it to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the man to report to the Deputy Conservator of Forest to plant trees “of deciduous indigenous variety with a nursery age of three and a half years and a height of at least six feet” in the Central Ridge Reserve Forest, Buddha Jayanti Park and the Vandemataram Marg of the city.

The court said aerial pictures, prior to and after planting, shall be obtained.

The officer will ensure upkeep of the plantation and will file a report six weeks after the plantation.

The electricity department had lodged a complaint of electricity theft found in the premises of the man, whereby a wire was connected directly to the public pole outside his shop. The court set aside the trial court’s order framing charges against the man and discharged him of the offence under the Electricity Act.

The man had claimed that he had given the shop on rent and on account of non-payment of rent, the services to the tenant, which is electricity supply were got disconnected and the illegal work was done by the tenant without his consent and knowledge.

The matter was settled between the man and the electricity department in mediation and he had agreed to pay the settlement amount of ₹18,267.