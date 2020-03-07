Delhi

Pistol recovered from Shahrukh’s home

Two days after the arrest of Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a pistol at a police official during riots in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur, officers recovered the pistol from his house on Friday, said a police officer.

The officer said that Shahrukh disclosed that after he opened fire, he kept the pistol at his home and fled from the city. “We have recovered the pistol and three live cartridges from his house. The two cars he used after the incident were also recovered,” said the officer.

They are searching for another miscreant, who was seen along with Shahrukh in a video which went viral.

The four-day police custody of Shahrukh will end on Saturday.

