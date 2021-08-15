Pink Line metro trains to have new timings due to signal work

Normal services to be restored from September 11

In a bid to integrate the recently inaugurated Mayur Vihar Pocket 1-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch, with the existing signalling system, the first and last trains on the Pink Line will be regulated, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday.

While the first train from both ends of the Pink Line will begin at 6.30 a.m., half an hour after than the usual, the last train will start at 10 p.m. instead of the usual 11 p.m. The revised timings will begin from August 16 and normal services will be restored from September 11.

In a statement issued, the DMRC said, “First train service from both ends — Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar — will commence at 6.30 a.m. instead of the present 6 a.m. Similarly, the last train service from both ends will start at 10 p.m. instead of the 11 p.m. at present.”

Sunday exception

The DMRC added that on Sundays, services from both ends will continue to commence from 8 a.m., as per the usual practice. However, the last train services from the two terminating stations will be at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. Union Minister Hardeep Singh and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, on August 6, flagged off this “missing link” on the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line.

While the Pink Line became operational in 2019, construction work on the stretch could not be completed due to a land-related dispute in the area.