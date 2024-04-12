 Pillion rider critical after car hits motorcycle, drags her 

April 12, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

A 21-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, was critically injured after a four-wheeler hit the vehicle she was on and dragged her for a few metres. On Friday, the video of the accident went viral on the social media platform, X.

The video was a CCTV footage that was captured in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri. The police has registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

Sunny Rawal, a 21-year-old-resident of Ghaziabad, has been identified as the accused.