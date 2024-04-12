GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

 Pillion rider critical after car hits motorcycle, drags her 

April 12, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, was critically injured after a four-wheeler hit the vehicle she was on and dragged her for a few metres. On Friday, the video of the accident went viral on the social media platform, X.

The video was a CCTV footage that was captured in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri. The police has registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

Sunny Rawal, a 21-year-old-resident of Ghaziabad, has been identified as the accused. 

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.