Piers completed in 24-km elevated stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

NCRTC says 12-km stretch will be constructed underground

More than one-third of the piers on the elevated stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has been constructed, said officials on Friday.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), piers have so far been erected in 24km of the 82-km-long RRTS corridor, of which, a total of 70km is elevated.

On this corridor, the NCRTC stated, a 12-km portion is to be constructed underground, of which, about 4km is in Delhi and 8km in Uttar Pradesh. For the construction of the underground part in Delhi, activities have picked up the pace at Anand Vihar. Here, according to the NCRTC, a launching shaft is being constructed from where tunnel boring machines will be launched for RRTS tunnels.

In Meerut, underground work has already started with the construction of the Bhaisali underground station, under which the construction of the D-wall for the station has started and a total of 121 fencing panels are being concreted by lowering the cages underground.

“So far, NCRTC has erected more than 800 piers under the construction work of the elevated part as well as 8km of RRTS viaduct. In this, most of the viaduct has been constructed in the priority section of the corridor between Sahibabad to Duhai,” the NCRTC stated.