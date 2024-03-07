GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Photographer stabbed by tourist at Delhi’s India Gate

March 07, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A photographer was injured after being allegedly “attacked” by a tourist with a knife at India Gate on Tuesday afternoon, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Nepal Singh, received a cut around his neck and on his fingers, they added. The accused, meanwhile, identified as Srimalla Yohan, 27, had come from Telangana to visit the tourist spot, officers said.

“While visiting India Gate, the pair engaged in an argument over an issue, after which Mr. Yohan attacked Mr. Singh with a knife,” an officer said. The victim was taken the hospital by fellow photographers present at the spot, from where he was discharged after treatment.

The victim told the police that Mr. Yohan had allegedly asked him for directions to the New Delhi Railway Station. “When the victim denied having any knowledge of the matter, the accused attacked him with a knife,” the officer said, adding that the motive was yet to be verified.

According to the police, the accused, alone at the time of the incident, was overpowered by other photographers and tourists at the spot. A native of Hyderabad, he is embroiled in a murder case in Telangana and was only released from jail last month, police said.

The police suspect that the accused procured the knife from a vendor at India Gate. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against him and further interrogation is under way, an officer said.

