Pharmaceutical wholesalers held for smuggling prohibited drugs to Iraq

Two pharmaceutical wholesalers have been arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the smuggling of prohibited drugs to Iraq. Four Iraqi nationals have already been arrested in this case.
Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Karan Goel, the SIT arrested the duo from Jaipur and Agra for allegedly being part of the racket that smuggled prohibited narcotic drugs to Iraq.
The two have been identified as Hariom Tikiwal and Amit Aggarwal. Hariom (42) belongs to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Amit (45) runs a wholesale pharmaceutical business with his brother Mukesh in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Hariom would procure the prohibited injection from a pharma firm for ₹4,200 per piece and further sold it to Amit at a margin, said the police.
The prohibited drugs would change several hands to reach the Iraqi nationals and cost them ₹18,000-20,000 per injection. The accused would further smuggle it to Iraq and make huge profits.
The four arrested Iraqi nationals were identified as Akram Faiz, Aws Raad Nealmah Al Hendi, Mohanad and Othmana. All four had come to India on visa for studies and indulged in supply of prohibited drugs to Iraq. Faiz and Hendi had come to India in 2013, and were in Gurugram since 2016. The other two had come to India in 2017 and are pursuing Diploma in Pharmacy from Bengaluru.
The four were arrested by the Gurugram Police and a flying squad of the Chief Minister in a joint raid with Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Singh Chauhan from two different parts of Gurugram on July 28.
