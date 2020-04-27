Delhi

Petition seeks feeding of stray animals

‘Starving animals may turn aggressive’

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Central government, the city government and civic bodies here to provide food and water to stray animals during the lockdown.

The plea said stray dogs and other animals are largely dependent on garbage and leftover food from restaurants, canteens and marketplaces, all of which are shut at present.

It said that the people who used to feed them are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays have been starving.

Apart from loss of animal life, a situation will also arise where the stray dogs in particular enter into other territories searching for food and display aggressive behaviour towards humans in search of food, the petition had said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 1:50:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/petition-seeks-feeding-of-stray-animals/article31440369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY