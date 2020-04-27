Petition seeks feeding of stray animals

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Central government, the city government and civic bodies here to provide food and water to stray animals during the lockdown.
The plea said stray dogs and other animals are largely dependent on garbage and leftover food from restaurants, canteens and marketplaces, all of which are shut at present.
It said that the people who used to feed them are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays have been starving.
Apart from loss of animal life, a situation will also arise where the stray dogs in particular enter into other territories searching for food and display aggressive behaviour towards humans in search of food, the petition had said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.