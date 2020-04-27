Petition seeks feeding of stray animals

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Central government, the city government and civic bodies here to provide food and water to stray animals during the lockdown.

The plea said stray dogs and other animals are largely dependent on garbage and leftover food from restaurants, canteens and marketplaces, all of which are shut at present.

It said that the people who used to feed them are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays have been starving.

Apart from loss of animal life, a situation will also arise where the stray dogs in particular enter into other territories searching for food and display aggressive behaviour towards humans in search of food, the petition had said.