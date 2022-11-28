People of Delhi talk about the work we have done, says Manish Sisodia

November 28, 2022 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Responding to the challenge thrown by the BJP president J.P. Nadda — to list any two works of development undertaken by the Delhi government — Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said, “Mr. Kejriwal or I do not need to do any such thing. Mr. Nadda is free to go to any corner of the city, and the people will tell him about all the work the AAP has done for the people.”

Mr. Sisodia also urged the people living near Bhalswa landfill to take their selfies with the “mountain of garbage” as it will disappear after December 7, the day the results of the MCD polls are declared.

“The garbage mountain in Bhalswa is a mountain of BJP’s failure in the past 15 years in the MCD. The height of this mountain of garbage rose in proportion to the BJP’s corruption in the MCD. The Kejriwal government is coming to the MCD after which not only the garbage mountain in Bhalswa but other garbage mountains too will disappear from Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said on Sunday. The Deputy CM campaigned in the areas of Janakpuri, Narela and Badli.

He added that the Chief Minister himself was an engineer and had made plans to eliminate these mountains of garbage from Delhi. Mr. Sisodia alleged that the BJP extorted money from traders, businessmen and the common man.