Parts of city receive rain, mercury dips

Very light rain or thundershowers likely today: IMD

Some parts of the city received rain while overcast skies brought down the temperature and provided relief from the rising mercury. While the official weather station of the city, Safdarjung, did not receive any rain, the weather station at Pitampura recorded 24.5 mm of rainfall.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal for the season. The minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees cooler for the season. The overcast sky managed to bring the temperature down from a maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius recorded on the previous day.

The forecast for June 17 shows that the city will have a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 37 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Arrival of monsoon

The monsoon was expected early in the city on June 15 ahead of its usual arrival date of June 27 but conditions were unfavourable for it to reach the city, the IMD said. “Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, there could be slow progress in some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh in the lower levels,” the IMD said in its bulletin.