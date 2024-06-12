GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parts of Capital hit by power cuts as U.P. substation catches fire

Published - June 12, 2024 01:25 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

    

Several parts of Delhi, including the area where Raj Niwas and the Chief Minister’s official residence are located, faced power outages for up to two hours after a power grid substation in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh’s Mandola caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Expressing concern over it, Delhi Power Minister Atishi wrote to Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal seeking a meeting with him. She said areas like Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Geeta Colony, Wazirabad, Harsh Vihar, Preet Vihar, Rajghat, and Narela faced power outages. Around 1,200 MW of power is supplied to the city every day through the substation. 

“Solving the problems arising in the grid infrastructure is very important not only for Delhi but also for the country,” the Minister wrote. 

Meanwhile, power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said the power supply in its areas was swiftly restored.

 

Delhi / power (infrastructure)

