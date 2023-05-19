HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Partition Museum stirs memories of love and loss

May 19, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta
Education Minister Atishi inspects various artefacts on display at the museum, which she inaugurated on Thursday.

Education Minister Atishi inspects various artefacts on display at the museum, which she inaugurated on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

The Partition Museum, in the Mughal-era Dara Shikoh Library building, brought back memories of violence and displacement for many present at the venue, including Education Minister Atishi, who inaugurated the museum on Thursday. “I come from a family of Partition survivors. My grandfather had to stay with his parents in Pakistan till the very last moment. My great-grandmother left for India on August 12. The train from Pakistan to India, which my great-grandmother planned to take, was left with no survivors,” said Ms. Atishi. She also spoke about how her grandfather, who was a government clerk, escaped Pakistan.

“The vested interest of some tore the social fabric of our country. Till today, lakhs of families are traumatised because of it,” she said.

Mitthat Hora, whose grandmother’s memorabilia are on display at the museum, said she learnt about the “immense baggage” her grandmother carries after participating in the Partition Museum project. “Owing to the project, I learnt about the many difficulties and horrors that my grandmother faced while moving from Lahore to Delhi,” she said.

Kashmiri artist Veer Munshi said he dealt with “the immense loss” caused by the Partition through two art pieces he has curated for the museum. “The papier mache horse carrying skeletons of the past resembles the baggage that we carried while leaving behind our homes to a foreign land that was meant to be ours,” he said.

Ambedkar’s letters

The museum also highlights the struggle of the Scheduled Castes through various installations, including an audiovisual recording of the writer Manoranjan Byapari and letters from B.R. Ambedkar to Jawaharlal Nehru on caste-based discrimination at refugee camps set up after the Partition.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.