Pandemic impact: NDMC begins anti-spitting drive

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday launched an anti-spitting drive by a special squad of 10 civil wardens.

The wardens will carry a POS machine to issue on the spot challans and the machine has the option of online payment. If the violator has no money to pay the fine, the person will be produced before the special municipal magistrate.

The NDMC had earlier issued a notification that spitting in public places will be punished with a fine of ₹1000.“In the first phase, the anti-spitting drive will cover Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole Market, Sarojni Nagar Market, Janpath and other prominent market areas. In the second phase by mid-July, the drive will cover parks, gardens and other public places,” an official statement said.