Over 50 casualties seen in blazes in capital in 2023: Delhi Fire Service

January 02, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

A total of 15,610 calls were received last year to report blazes in the Capital, showed data shared by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Monday.

According to the figures, 689 people were rescued and 59 lives were lost during fire incidents in 2023.

The highest number of calls were received in November at 1,800, followed by 1,672 in April, the DFS stated. The most casualties were reported were in March at 14, followed by 12 in January, it added.

DFS Director Atul Garg said the highest number of calls were reported from the north-west of the Capital, specifically from areas like Bawana and Narela, where most factories are located. “Factory fires have been on a rise,” he said.

“Most of these factories do not have fire safety systems and many are also non-functional. These factories also do not have a no-objection certificate,” Mr Garg said.

The DFS chief added that the city recorded 1,266 deaths in various incidents, such as house collapse, vehicular accidents, and drowning, while as many as 3,129 people were rescued in such instances.

Among these casualties, the most, i.e. 130, were reported in March, as per the data.

It also showed that a total of 3,533 animals and 3,868 birds were rescued.