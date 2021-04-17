Over 19K new cases, 141 deaths: Capital scales new COVID peak

Out of 15,680 beds available in hospitals, 4,412 are lying vacant, states govt. data

The Capital reported 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths on Friday — the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said 98,957 tests were conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 19.69%. Out of the total tests conducted, 64,939 were RT-PCR.

The city has 61,005 active cases with 29,705 patients under home isolation. On November 19, the city recorded its previous highest single-day fatality count with 131 deaths.

The COVID-19 patient management system shows that out of the 15,680 beds available in hospitals for treatment, 4,412 are vacant.

At dedicated COVID Care Centres that have a capacity of 5,525 beds, 5,049 are vacant. According to the Delhi Corona app of the Delhi government, of the total of 1,269 COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilator, 183 were vacant and out of those without ventilator, 300 were vacant.

Since the pandemic began, 8,03,623 positive cases have been reported with 11,793 deaths. There are at present, 9,929 containment zones in the city and in the past 24-hours, 2,279 calls were dispatched to ambulances for the control room.

The health bulletin said 76,646 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the past 24-hours out of which 59,493 got their first dose and 17,149 got their second dose. So far, 24,50,424 beneficiaries have been vaccinated out of which 4,22,875 have received their second dose.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been appointed as the nodal Minister for COVID-19 management in the Capital, visited GTB hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital in the city to review the situation on the ground.

“Visited GTB hospital and reviewed its patient admission system. Met some of the patients and also interacted with the doctors. I would like to thank the medical staff who have been working round-the-clock,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted after the visit. He also met the HODs of Lok Nayak Hospital.

10 IAS officers appointed

The Delhi government also appointed 10 IAS officers as “nodal officers” for COVID-19 hospitals run by it and asked them to work from the healthcare facility they have been assigned.

“The officers will be overall in-charge of the COVID-19 hospital assigned to them and will exercise general superintendence, directions and control over the functioning of the hospital,” an order issued by the health department read.