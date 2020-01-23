Over 1.4 crore voters will decide city’s fate on Feb. 8

A total of 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

Of the total number of candidates, 842 are male and 187 are female. A total of 1.47 crore voters, including 81 lakh male voters, are registered to exercise their franchise on February 8.

Speaking about the postal ballot services to PwD voters and senior citizens, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that about 3,000-4,000 such applications had been received.

Such voters will not have to cast their vote at polling booths and instead a mobile polling team will help them cast their ballot.

To facilitate PwD voters, who have not registered for the postal ballot facility, the CEO said that pick-up and drop-off arrangements are being made.

Among other measures, the CEO said PwD staff will man at least one polling booth in each of the 11 districts. Other measures to facilitate voting include issuing of digital voter slips in the form of QR codes that can be scanned at 11 polling booths.

Vulnerable booths

In terms of ensuring law and order, the CEO said that up to 17 vulnerable booths have been identified and preventive action taken against 13 people in this regard.

Commenting on the ongoing sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh, Special Commissioner of Police (Election) Praveen Ranjan said that they have conducted inspections to ascertain the threat level in the area, but found nothing.

A total of 1,027 FIRs have been filed for violations of the model code of conduct, a senior election official said. These include 227 FIRs under the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007; 562 under the Excise Act; and 210 under the Arms Act.

Apart from this, up to 2,952 people have been booked under various Sections of the CrPC and 62,599 under the Delhi Police Act as preventive measure, the statement read.