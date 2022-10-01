Over 1,000 flats booked in Narela; overwhelming response from homebuyers: DDA

Officials said that the urban body will soon offer another 1,571 flats in Narela in the second phase. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday stated that over 1,000 of its flats in Narela have been booked under a scheme that it launched on September 12.

A total of 8,500 flats – in the economically weaker section (EWS) and lower income group (LIG) category – are up for grabs in Narela, of which the urban body has offered 1,281 in the first phase under a “first-come-first-serve” basis.

Officials said that the urban body will soon offer another 1,571 flats in Narela in the second phase.

The urban body said that 80% of the flats in the first phase were booked within 10 days of the scheme’s launch. It described the homebuyers’ response as ‘overwhelming’.

While 772 EWS and 509 LIG flats were offered in the first phase, the DDA plans to offer 952 EWS and 619 LIG flats in the second phase.

The sale of the first batch of houses is expected to fetch the urban body ₹196.90 crore. Sources at the DDA said the relaxation in EWS norms and implementation of a “running scheme” (a scheme that does not have an end date) have helped in attracting homebuyers’ attention.

The urban body has implemented its previously announced relaxation in norms for the allotment of EWS houses. Anyone from a family whose total annual income is less than ₹10 lakh can apply for EWS flats offered in this housing scheme. Previously, an applicant’s annual income had to be less than ₹3 lakh to be able to apply for an EWS flat.