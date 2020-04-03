Delhi

OPD services at LNJP and GB Pant hospitals to be closed from Apr 4: authorities

Security personnel stand guard at LNJP hospital as a precaution in the wake of coronavirus pandemic during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on March 31, 2020.

Security personnel stand guard at LNJP hospital as a precaution in the wake of coronavirus pandemic during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on March 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday by Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, while the order was issued on Friday

The OPD services at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and the G.B. Pant Hospital will be closed from April 4 onwards, Delhi government authorities said on Friday.

Both these hospitals are among the five facilities in Delhi designated for treatment of the novel coronavirus patients.

A man walks with his daughter on a deserted road, amid a nationwide lockdown over highly contagious novel coronavirus on March 24, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Image for representation purposes only.

Coronavirus | FIR against father over going for evening walk during lockdown

 

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while the order was issued on Friday.

The order said it will come into effect from April 4.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi nearly doubled to 293 on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

