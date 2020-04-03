OPD services at LNJP and GB Pant hospitals to be closed from Apr 4: authorities

The OPD services at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and the G.B. Pant Hospital will be closed from April 4 onwards, Delhi government authorities said on Friday.
Both these hospitals are among the five facilities in Delhi designated for treatment of the novel coronavirus patients.
The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while the order was issued on Friday.
The order said it will come into effect from April 4.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi nearly doubled to 293 on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.