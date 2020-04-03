OPD services at LNJP and GB Pant hospitals to be closed from Apr 4: authorities

The OPD services at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and the G.B. Pant Hospital will be closed from April 4 onwards, Delhi government authorities said on Friday.

Both these hospitals are among the five facilities in Delhi designated for treatment of the novel coronavirus patients.

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while the order was issued on Friday.

The order said it will come into effect from April 4.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi nearly doubled to 293 on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.