Only tuition fee can be charged during lockdown: Delhi govt.

Directorate of Education reissues order to city schools

The Delhi government on Monday reissued the order that no charges except for tuition fees will be demanded from parents of schoolchildren during the lockdown period.

The Directorate of Education had first issued the order on April 18. It reiterated the instructions after receiving a number of complaints from parents that many private unaided recognised schools of Delhi had started charging the fees under many other heads in contravention of the order. The government said that if any school had taken any fee other than tuition charges during the lockdown, the extra payment will have to be refunded or adjusted immediately.

The government order stated that the act of schools charging fees under other heads on a monthly basis was not only a clear violation but also an inhumane act on their part keeping in view the prevailing pandemic conditions. It added that schools are run as charitable societies and hence are supposed to provide education to students without indulging in profiteering.

The order also said that some schools had started charging fees under all heads claiming that the lockdown was over. “This position as claimed by private unaided recognised schools is not correct as unlocking stages are still going on in a phased manner. Hence, complete lockdown is yet to be over and schools are yet to be open for physical classroom learning.”

The order said that in no case shall schools deny ID and password for access to education to those students who are unable to pay the school fee due to financial crisis arising out of closure of business activities in the ongoing lockdown condition.

Heads of private schools have been asked to comply with the directions strictly in letter and spirit failing which action will be taken against them.