‘Online registration of FIRs pushed Delhi’s crime figures’

Delhi Police has recorded over 40% of the total crimes across 19 metro cities in 2017 because of online registration of FIRs, but there has been a decline of 6.2% in cases of heinous crimes in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

In his reply to a question in the Lok Sabha over rise in crimes in Delhi, Mr. Reddy said that as per the publication of National Crime Records Bureau, Crime in India-2017, Delhi has recorded 2,13,141 of the total 5,27,086 cognisable IPC crimes registered across 19 metropolitan cities in 2017, which comes to about 40.4%.

“As reported by Delhi Police, a number of measures taken for facilitating reporting and registration of crimes, including online registration of FIRs for theft of motor vehicles and other properties, which is a unique facility extended by Delhi Police in public interest and is not available in other metropolitan cities, may have contributed to a higher number of cases registered in the NCT of Delhi,” he said.

While replying to another question asked in the Rajya Sabha on deteriorating law and order in Delhi, Mr. Reddy said that the total number of heinous crimes registered till September 15, 2019 was 3,838 against 4,092 registered during the corresponding period in 2018. It’s a decline of 6.2% in the number of heinous crimes recorded this year, the Minister said.

“During the same time frame, under non-heinous crimes also, there is a decline in various crime heads namely, snatching, burglary, house theft, molestation of women, kidnapping, abduction and fatal and simple accidents,” he added.

Elaborating on the efforts taken by Delhi Police to bring down crime in the city, Mr. Reddy said review meetings at frequent intervals are convened at different levels to evaluate the crime pattern, progress in investigation, law and order situation and other matters related to policing.

Some special meetings are also held to discuss and evaluate any emerging crime or law and order situation. Crime-prone areas in NCT of Delhi are dynamically identified and police resources, including pickets, foot patrolling, PCR vans and emergency response vehicles are deployed to enhance visibility and prevent crimes, he said.