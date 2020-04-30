One more tests positive at Hindu Rao Hospital

One more nurse at Hindu Rao Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesperson for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which runs the hospital, said on Thursday.

The hospital was closed on April 25, when a nurse was found infected, in order to sanitise the premises and undertake tracing of all the primary contacts of the nurse. The nurse found positive on Thursday was one of the 76 contacts of the earlier case.

The nurse who tested positive on Thursday had been admitted at a quarantine facility on Monday and tested on the same day, the official said. As many as 42 contacts have also been placed under either home or institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, four primary contacts of a staff at Rajan Babu Tubercolosis Hospital who had been found positive for COVID-19 was tested for the virus and the results are awaited.