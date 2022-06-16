One more bound down by Delhi police in connection with Jama Masjid protest

Days after the demonstration took place at Jama Masjid over now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad, the Delhi police on Wednesday said they have bound down a 72-year-old person for forcibly making shopkeepers shut their shops in support of the protest.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said Anwaruddin, 72, has been bound down under Section 41A over his involvement in the Jama Masjid protest. He is alleged to have forcibly made shopkeepers of ‘Motor Market’ shut their shops in support of the demonstration.

The police had arrested two people, Mohd. Nadeem Zaid, 45, a resident of the Jama Masjid area, and Mohd. Faheem Khan, 37, a resident of the Turkman Gate area, on Saturday night in connection with the protest.