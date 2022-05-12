One more accused arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

A CCTV footage showed the accused threatening people with an axe: police

Days after the Jahangirpuri communal clash, the Delhi police have arrested another person in connection with the incident, officers said on Thursday.

The police have identified the accused as Abdul alias Raja. The arrest of Abdul takes the total number of persons apprehended in the case to 37, including three juveniles. Several others have been arrested earlier on the basis of CCTV footage.

Senior officers said Abdul was found “involved in rioting” in the area as a CCTV footage showed him threatening people with an axe in his hand.

Communal violence occurred between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities on April 16 after a ‘Shobha Yatra’ was taken out in the area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The scuffle escalated into incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism.