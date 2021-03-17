One held for killing man in Adarsh Nagar

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.
DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the accused, Rajnish (21), has been arrested. The victim has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Azadpur.
On Monday, the police received information that Suresh, who has sustained a bullet injury was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought. A murder case was registered. During probe, with the help of technical surveillance, the accused was identified and arrested. Rajnish had an old enmity with Suresh and he along with his accomplices wanted to take revenge, the police said.
Similar incident
In another incident, a chartered accountant was shot dead by unidentified men in Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, resident of Majlis Park. Manhunt is on for the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath