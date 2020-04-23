One death and 92 new COVID-19 cases in city; active cases decrease

One death and 92 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the toll to 48 and total number of cases to 2,248, according to the Delhi government health bulletin.

Of the total cases, 724 people have recovered and there are 1,476 active cases.

On Wednesday, 113 people recovered and the total number of active cases decreased compared to Tuesday. Also, Delhi has 213 “non-traceable” cases, according to the central government.

Earlier in the day, the All India Government Nurses Federation wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah stating that nurses and other healthcare workers are facing problems in crossing the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to reach hospitals and other healthcare facilities, including COVID-19 centres.

The United Resident Doctors Association demanded also permanent protection for doctors under the law and not a “temporary relief”.

Ramzan month

“Holy month of Ramzan is starting from April 24-25 and some of inmates may be observing fasting, all District Magistrates are advised to supply them food as per their schedule to avoid any confusion at the last moment,” read a Delhi government order regarding COVID Care Centres.

“Uber Taxi has offered services of 200 taxis for 12 hours free of cost to the Delhi government till May 3 to help manage COVID-19. An order has been issued to use these vehicles to transport non-COVID, non-critical patients to and fro hospital in coordination with CATS Ambulance Helpline 102,” an official statement read.

Containment zone

The Delhi government on Wednesday added two more areas, both in south Delhi, to its list of containment zones, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 89.

A containment zone has a stricter form of lockdown and entry and exit of people are not allowed in these zones. Also, people in these zones are not allowed to step out of their houses and authorities help in supply of essentials and official carry out door to door screening in these areas.