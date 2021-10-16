Delhi

On Vijayadashami, Kejriwal hopes ‘Ravana-like Corona’ will end soon

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a crane rath at Red Fort ground on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Lord Shri Ramchandra had not killed any particular person, but killed adharma with his dharma, and that he prayed that the entire country gets freedom from this ‘Ravana-like Corona’.

“All of us have seen Ramlila and how Lord Shri Ramchandra killed Ravana. It is not the killing of any particular person. It is in a way the victory of dharma over adharma,” he said.

The CM attended the Ravan Dahan programme organised by the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee on the occasion of Vijayadashami near Red Fort in Chandni Chowk. He ceremoniously lit the 30 feet effigies of the three demon kings — Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad — by shooting arrows at them and later participated in the aarti of Lord Shri Ram.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 1:28:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/on-vijayadashami-kejriwal-hopes-ravana-like-corona-will-end-soon/article37014428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY