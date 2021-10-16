On Vijayadashami, Kejriwal hopes ‘Ravana-like Corona’ will end soon

CM participates in Ravan Dahan programme near Red Fort

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Lord Shri Ramchandra had not killed any particular person, but killed adharma with his dharma, and that he prayed that the entire country gets freedom from this ‘Ravana-like Corona’.

“All of us have seen Ramlila and how Lord Shri Ramchandra killed Ravana. It is not the killing of any particular person. It is in a way the victory of dharma over adharma,” he said.

The CM attended the Ravan Dahan programme organised by the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee on the occasion of Vijayadashami near Red Fort in Chandni Chowk. He ceremoniously lit the 30 feet effigies of the three demon kings — Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad — by shooting arrows at them and later participated in the aarti of Lord Shri Ram.